Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.
Replimune Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 302,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
Insider Transactions at Replimune Group
In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.