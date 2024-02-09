Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 302,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

