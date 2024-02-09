Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.57 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,450. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kennametal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

