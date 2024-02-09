Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.0 million-$128.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.7 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.34 EPS.

Proto Labs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 206,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,664. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $939.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

