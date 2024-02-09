Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.0 million-$128.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.7 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.34 EPS.
Proto Labs Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 206,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,664. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $939.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
