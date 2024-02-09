The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State Street Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $332.64. 485,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.47. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $334.38.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

