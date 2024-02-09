Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $720.71. 537,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,299. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $728.17. The firm has a market cap of $319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.