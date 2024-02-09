Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $203,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $158.70. 964,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.