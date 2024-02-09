Barclays Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9,333.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 169,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $25,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

