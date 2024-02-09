Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 9,739,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,926,453. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

