Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.46.
In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
