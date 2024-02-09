Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. CIBC upped their price objective on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$32.65 and a 1 year high of C$69.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$215,696.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$215,696.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,798 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

