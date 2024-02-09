Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.89. The company had a trading volume of 525,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,427. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.53.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

