BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.
BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Stock Down 1.2 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.