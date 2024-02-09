BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

TSE BCE traded down C$0.62 on Friday, hitting C$50.46. 2,440,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.06.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

