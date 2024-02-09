ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.93.

About ARC Resources

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.32. 1,436,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.89. The firm has a market cap of C$12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$23.76.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

