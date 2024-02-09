BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

BCE Stock Down 1.2 %

BCE Company Profile

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

