BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
