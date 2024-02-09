Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $19.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

LSPD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $35,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

