CIBC Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$7.75 Price Target

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$7.75 price objective by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,989. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.