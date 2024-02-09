Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 302,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.04. 243,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

