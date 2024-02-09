BMO Capital Markets Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. 38,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 297.35 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

