Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STC. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

STC stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00. In related news, Director Marc Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00. Also, Director Allan Brett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

