Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,848. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

