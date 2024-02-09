McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $505.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

NYSE MCK traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.60. The company had a trading volume of 242,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,255. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.62. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 275.97% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

