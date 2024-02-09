Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $49.22

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.22, but opened at $46.23. Affirm shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 11,120,966 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.