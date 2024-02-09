Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Gap Down to $159.49

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $159.49, but opened at $151.73. Owens Corning shares last traded at $148.08, with a volume of 563,191 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Down 7.2 %

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

