PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 83,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.