Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.00. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,332,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

