Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.00. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,332,393 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation
In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.