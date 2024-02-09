Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.08

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $234.08 and last traded at $233.72, with a volume of 47067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

