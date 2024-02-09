Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

