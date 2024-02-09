Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

TT opened at $269.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $278.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

