Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 225,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

