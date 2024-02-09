Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLAC stock traded up $22.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.09. The company had a trading volume of 471,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

