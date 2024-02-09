Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Announces Earnings Results

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SLI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,129. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

