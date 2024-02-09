Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IQVIA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,289. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average is $211.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

