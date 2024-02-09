Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Belden stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 192,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Belden by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

