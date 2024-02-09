Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 339,592 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,592 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Infosys worth $276,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

