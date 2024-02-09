W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 2,267,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,204. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.