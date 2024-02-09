W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPC
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
