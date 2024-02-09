Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 13,862 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.62% of Ball worth $254,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ball by 849.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 580,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,801. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

