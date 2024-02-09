Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.5 %

NVO stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,715. The stock has a market cap of $544.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

