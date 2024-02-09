Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.45% of Atlassian worth $234,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,138,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $27,618,055.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,485,919. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.62. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.