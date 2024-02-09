Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 5.9 %
OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.59. 123,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
