Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,966,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,679 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 4.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $852,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.71. The stock had a trading volume of 785,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,224. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average is $246.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.