Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,130,312. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $41.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.38. 789,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.37. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $905.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

