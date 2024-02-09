Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Celanese by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Celanese by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

