Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.85. The stock had a trading volume of 718,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

