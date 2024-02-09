Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.45. 879,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

