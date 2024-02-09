Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $75.11 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,114 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $75,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 701,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,004. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

