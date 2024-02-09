Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 635,887 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635,887 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Gildan Activewear worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 543,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 422,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,543,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 126,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

