Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 343,426 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $58,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

