Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 393,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,963. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.