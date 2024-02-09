Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

SPOT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $239.54. 823,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,470. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $248.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

