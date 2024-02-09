Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $677,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $452.76. 355,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average is $455.62. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

